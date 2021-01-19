Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:AGMJF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. 112,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,620. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $12.59.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Algoma Central from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.