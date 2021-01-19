Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

ALEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Shares of ALEC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 17,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. Alector has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Alector in the third quarter worth $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Alector in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alector by 690.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

