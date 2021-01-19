Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of AA stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 131,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 238,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 200,072 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

