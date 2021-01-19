Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target boosted by Northcoast Research from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ACI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.82.

NYSE ACI opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,507,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,583,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

