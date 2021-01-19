Alan Myers Sells 96,333 Shares of ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Alan Myers sold 96,333 shares of ThreeD Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $68,589.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10. ThreeD Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

About ThreeD Capital

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

