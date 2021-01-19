Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AKZOY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akzo Nobel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of AKZOY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.20. 49,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.