Akroma Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $41.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $14,051.84 and approximately $41.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.87 or 0.03826513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00021897 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 66% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

Buying and Selling Akroma

