Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 287,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,788. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $41.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $281,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.