Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Downgraded to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

DETNF remained flat at $$23.45 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.