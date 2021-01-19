Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Downgraded to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

DETNF remained flat at $$23.45 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

