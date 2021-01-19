AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIABF remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Monday. AirAsia Group Berhad has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.
AirAsia Group Berhad Company Profile
