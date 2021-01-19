AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIABF remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Monday. AirAsia Group Berhad has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

AirAsia Group Berhad Company Profile

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

