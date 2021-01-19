Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises 3.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.27% of Agilent Technologies worth $99,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,076. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $129.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on A shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

