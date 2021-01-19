Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.90 to $30.20 in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

NASDAQ AFYA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,386. Afya has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Afya by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,593,000 after purchasing an additional 179,749 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Afya by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,293,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 261,205 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Afya by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,290,000 after purchasing an additional 224,496 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Afya by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

