Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 236 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. 98,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.