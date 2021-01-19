Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,483 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.4% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.47. The stock had a trading volume of 95,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,110. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $63.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

