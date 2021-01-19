Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.21. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Argus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

