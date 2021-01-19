Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after acquiring an additional 248,705 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,187,000 after acquiring an additional 661,231 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 579,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,609,000 after acquiring an additional 68,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 76,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $229.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.84.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.