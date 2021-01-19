Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,750 BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 306,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,367,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $25.81. 3,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,290. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.