Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Buys 66 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after buying an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amgen by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after buying an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after buying an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.34. The company had a trading volume of 112,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,276. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.54. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

