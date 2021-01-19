Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 750 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in MongoDB by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.13. 23,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,940. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $399.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,707.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total transaction of $8,728,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,393,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $52,998,296. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.50.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

