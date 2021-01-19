Aeron (ARNX) Market Capitalization Tops $98,122.22

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Aeron has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $98,122.22 and $89,090.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00057740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.00519615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.10 or 0.03911011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

ARNX is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

