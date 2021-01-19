Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 240.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.74. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $194.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.82.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

ANNSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aena S.M.E. currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.