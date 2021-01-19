Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$3.25 at Raymond James

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.06.

AAV traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.11. The company had a trading volume of 496,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,062. The company has a market cap of C$396.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$2.72.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

