Advanced Internet Blocks 24-Hour Volume Reaches $23.00 (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 85.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded up 71.3% against the dollar. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market cap of $92.50 million and $23.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.00429797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About Advanced Internet Blocks

AIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Advanced Internet Block is a project designed to get funds through the value of the coin itself in order to invest in the field of real estate, internet(mobile) application and future infrastructure and reinvest back in the coin's development. 99.998% of AIB's supply was premined and 500000 AIB remained to be mined during the next 10 years. “

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

