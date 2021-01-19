ADMA Biologics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 15,055 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 830% compared to the average volume of 1,618 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 23,183 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 101,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 416,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,498. The firm has a market cap of $215.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

