Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AHEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of AHEXY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. Analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

