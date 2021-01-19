Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at $226,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $44.83. 91,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

