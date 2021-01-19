Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 569 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Mirova lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.71.

NYSE:BDX traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $260.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.75. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 95.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.