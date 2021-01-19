Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 427 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,334 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.89.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,870. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.54. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

