Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $59.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,795.34. The stock had a trading volume of 69,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,847.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,769.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,617.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

