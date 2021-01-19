Addenda Capital Inc. Has $9.30 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.36. 172,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 114.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.03.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

