Addenda Capital Inc. Has $37.04 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. CGI comprises 2.3% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of CGI worth $37,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in CGI by 40.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CGI by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CGI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,370,000 after buying an additional 83,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.88. 1,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,880. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $87.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.