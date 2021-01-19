Addenda Capital Inc. Has $26.80 Million Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Kirkland Lake Gold makes up approximately 1.7% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.24% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $26,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KL. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. 77,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,740. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

