Addenda Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.41. The stock had a trading volume of 145,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,020. The company has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

