Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for 1.3% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.42% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $20,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 115.04 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $63.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.20.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

