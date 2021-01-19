Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATNM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,038. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.