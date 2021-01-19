Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.42.

ACCD traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $54.21. 39,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,442. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,858,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,879,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

