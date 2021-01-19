ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

ACCO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.74. 367,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,894. The firm has a market cap of $825.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $75,276.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,560.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,472. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 374,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 114,655 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 314,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 148,139 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 72,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 44,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.