7,700 Shares in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Bought by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,795. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

