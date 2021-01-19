7,360 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Acquired by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $801,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 498.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 144,979 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 877.0% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,440. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $162.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.28.

