7,255 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 237,675 shares during the period. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,448,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,693,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after buying an additional 49,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.18. 31,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,580. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $90.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.