6,750 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in General Motors by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 734,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,584,000 after buying an additional 586,119 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in General Motors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,516 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.68.

GM traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,970,029. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,921,153 shares of company stock worth $83,003,746 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

