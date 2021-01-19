5,790 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,757,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,892,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

