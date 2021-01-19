404,092 Shares in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Acquired by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 404,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 310,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,939. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.