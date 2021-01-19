3,282 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,812,480. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.59. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $148.01.

