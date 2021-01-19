2,584 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,921 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,974 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $12.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.90. The company had a trading volume of 156,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,570. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 113.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $221.12.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.82.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.