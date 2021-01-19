$253.78 Million in Sales Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to post $253.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $257.23 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $216.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

TWNK stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. 114,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,529. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 314,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $4,203,594.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 314,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,203,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,814,629 shares of company stock valued at $51,466,899. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,325,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 12.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 98,423 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 614.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 88,496 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

