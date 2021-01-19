2,328 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.85. The company had a trading volume of 99,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,110. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $245.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

