226 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $859,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $7,315,701.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,870 shares in the company, valued at $32,904,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $132.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $134.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

