20,318 Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.28. 8,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

