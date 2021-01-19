2,000 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.07. The company had a trading volume of 340,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,292,534. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $246.49. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 360.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,163,655 shares of company stock valued at $241,017,093. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. CSFB lifted their target price on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.39.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

